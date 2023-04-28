EPA moves to maintain E15 summer sales

Share Facebook

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that it will use existing authority to prevent drivers from losing access to lower-cost and lower-emission E15, a higher ethanol blend often marketed as Unleaded 88.

The National Corn Growers Association and state corn grower organizations, which have advocated for the move, praised the decision.

“Ohio’s corn growers applaud today’s announcement which ensures consumers have access to lower-cost fuel choices over the summer,” said Tadd Nicholson, executive director of Ohio Corn & Wheat. “With additional retail locations, including Sheetz, offering Unleaded 88, consumers can save money and cut emissions over the summer driving season.”

The fuel market conditions that warranted EPA taking the same successful step last year continue today, Haag noted, and he said corn growers are proud to contribute to an energy and environmental solution that saves consumers money at the pump.

“We appreciate Administrator Regan’s timely action to prevent a disruption in E15 availability,” said Tom Haag, National Corn Growers Association President. “EPA’s action will help address fuel supply constraints and ensure drivers continue to have access to a lower-cost fuel choice that cuts emissions.”

Continued access to E15 during the summer months will help relieve ongoing energy supply pressures. When EPA took similar action last year, drivers saved nearly a dollar per gallon in some locations and an average of 23 cents per gallon during the summer months, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Commerce. E15 continues to save consumers significantly at the pump.

Moreover, allowing uninterrupted E15 sales keeps a lower-emission fuel in the marketplace. In addition to being lower in carbon emissions, E15 has lower volatility than regular fuel, which is a 10% ethanol blend, and using E15 results in lower evaporative and exhaust emissions, important during the summer driving season.