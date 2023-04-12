Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer aiming for record-breaking year

In this featured audio, Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo sits down with Farm Credit Mid-America Loan Officer Jennie Schultice and Rural 1st Loan Officer Jennifer Kroft to discuss the wildly successful Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer program. The food drive is expanding its reach in Ohio for 2023 and has big goals for its impact this year.
