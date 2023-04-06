How does soil test P relate to water quality?

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Greg LaBarge, CCA, Ohio State University Extension

Phosphorus (P) is an essential nutrient in crop production. P in the water is also essential for aquatic plant growth, but too much P in water can result in excess aquatic plant growth leading to the eutrophication of streams and lakes. Eutrophication is the depletion of dissolved oxygen in water bodies. In Lake Erie, excessive plant growth produces harmful algae blooms and associated toxins. Both eutrophication and harmful algae blooms are important reasons Ohio is working toward lower P in water regardless of P source. From an agricultural perspective, we continue to reduce our P nutrient use but also need to be aware of P in the soil and how it impacts water quality.

Soil testing is the standard way to evaluate our need to apply fertilizer and is widely adopted. For example, a 2021 survey by the Ohio Agriculture Conservation Initiative of Lower Maumee found that 83% of fields had been soil tested in the past three years. Can this widely available data be used to identify the risk of P loss at the edge of a field and identify needed conservation practices?

Several studies have identified that with higher agronomic soil test P results, an increased Dissolved Reactive Phosphorus (DRP) concentration is seen in the subsurface (tile) and surface water leaving agricultural fields. One study source is Ohio data published in 2020 from the edge-of-field network led by the USDA-ARS Soil Drainage Unit in Columbus, Ohio. This project measured the amount of DRP in 39 Ohio production fields to determine the P loss potential based on STP. These fields ranged from 4 to 45 acres.

Influence of soil test P (STP) on soluble P (labeled as DRP) losses from drainage tile for 39 Ohio agricultural production fields (2011–2018). (Osterholz, et al., 2020)

Figure 1 shows the relationship of STP values to DRP concentrations that left the fields through tile drainage averaged over 2011-2018 data. The figure shows P loss increasing slowly until STP reaches 225 ppm. After STP reaches 225 ppm, the P loss accelerates. The precision of the 225 ppm change point identified in this study is uncertain since only two fields had STP above 150 ppm. Studies from other locations near Ohio identified STP change points for subsurface drainage between 112 to 200 ppm. Regardless of the number, understanding that this change point for increased P loss occurs is important as we assess P loss risk and consider how soil test P impacts water quality.

Our ideal soil test range for Ohio corn and soybean production is 20-40 ppm Mehlich 3 soil test P. In this range, we can grow crops without added fertilizer. The average loss of DRP at the edge of the field is 0.1 ppm or less with soil test P up to 150 PPM. As a water quality point of reference, the target concentration of DRP going into Lake Erie from the Maumee is 0.5 PPM based on Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement (GLWQA).

While soil test P does indicate a risk of higher P loss, it is not an absolute indicator. For example, a current Ohio State University project evaluates conservation practices on fields with STP levels above 100 PPM. The researchers screened nine fields with STP between 75 and 550 ppm for P loading. Only six of the nine fields screened had losses that exceeded annual loading thresholds from the Maumee River defined by the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement (GLWQA) (epa.gov/glwqa).

Due to the soil’s ability to readily replace removed P, lowering soil test P is a long-term proposition. Reducing STP through crop production to the agronomic range can take multiple decades, depending upon the starting STP. Thus a high STP field has the potential to contribute at a proportionately higher rate when compared to a field in the agronomic soil test range for many years. In these high STP fields, water management practices that reduce the amount of drainage water leaving or that filter water to remove phosphorous are needed to minimize P loss.

The factsheet Understanding How Soil Test Phosphorus Impacts Water Quality found at https://go.osu.edu/stpwq has more details on evaluating high STP fields, managing fields based on soil test P, and descriptions of conservation practices to manage water.

Ohio farmers have been working to be part of the solution by lower P losses in various ways. Improving nutrient management through the 4Rs has resulted in less P applied. You are exploring practices to improve soil and water holding capacity. You are addressing erosion through various soil conservation practices. Looking at your soil test report to identify fields with high STP is just another example of being part of the solution.

If you have a high STP field you want to evaluate for potential loss and discuss conservation practice options, I am happy to take a call at 740-956-5046, or if email works better, use labarge.1@osu.edu.