MAP and FMD a priority for the farm bill

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Dusty Sonnenberg and Matt Reese

The upcoming farm bill was also a top priority of those gathered at Commodity Classic. Of course, a viable and effective safety net including support for crop insurance, is a priority for corn, soybean and wheat growers. Trade support within the farm bill was another area of emphasis at Commodity Classic, said Tadd Nicholson, executive director of Ohio Corn & Wheat.

“In the farm bill, the only thing that really has to do with trade is a pot of money called the Foreign Market Development Fund (FMD) and the Market Access Program (MAP). This is a priority because it would help expand trade worldwide for not just corn, but for everything, including meat and dairy. The issue is that this the pot of money is not sufficient. It has dwindled because of many things, with inflation being one of the major drivers. There are just fewer dollars available to do actual trade facilitation programs. There is a bill that would increase the size of that in in the farm bill and Sen. Sherrod Brown signed on as a co-sponsor. He made it a priority as a member of the Ag Committee in the Senate. They can put forth certain priorities and that’s an important thing because it can’t be a list of everything under the sun. It’s limited to just a few really key things and he chose this FMD and MAP increase as one of his priorities, so it’s a really big move and we certainly do appreciate the Senator for his support,” Nicholson said. “We’re still relatively early in the farm bill process. I think about July is when we will really have some specifics. We’ve been talking about it for a year now. Every time we talk to farmers, trade is one of the two things that come up. The second, and it’s really the number one priority, is do no harm to crop insurance and that’s what we’ve been focused on to make sure that that doesn’t become a target to take dollars from.”