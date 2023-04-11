       

New ag drones hope to make big difference for farm production, data security

April 11, 2023

Drones have been long-promised to make an impact as a piece of routine equipment on farms. The new American-made Hylio ag drones, now offered to Ohio farmers by Apple Farm Service, are hoping to make that promise a reality with availability in 2023 that looks to impact aerial application and data security. Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood caught up with a variety of sources at the one-of-a-kind kickoff event for the new technology by Apple Farm Service in early April.

