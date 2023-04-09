Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, April 10, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A fantastic week sits ahead of us with sunny, warm and dry weather dominating over all of Ohio. Temps all week will be above normal, and will be well above normal by the end of the week. Evaporation will be excellent through the next 5 days and we should see significant drying this week. We stay rain free through Saturday, although Saturday will feature increasing clouds as the day wears on.

Scattered showers are likely overnight Saturday night through Sunday afternoon. Rain totals look to be .1″- .9″ with 80% coverage. However, the heaviest rains only have coverage of about 30% of the state. The map below shows rain potential as we see it this morning. Colder air will follow that front in for Sunday night.

Next week is cooler to start with Monday and Tuesday turning out closer to normal for this time of year. However, we go back to a dry pattern. Temps start to moderate at midweek next week, and then we finish with sunshine and above normal temps the second half of the week. As such, with evaporation rates near maximum from Wednesday forward, we should see net drying again next week on the whole.