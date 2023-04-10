Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, April 11, 2023

Share Facebook

Our sunny, warm and dry weather pattern remains in place for the rest of this week. Temps continue to climb through Friday and we can expect excellent evaporation. This will quickly allow for some soils to be ready for fieldwork.

Clouds increase overnight Friday night through Saturday ahead of or next weather event. We won’t rule out a few pop up showers Friday evening in far southern OH and then Saturday in far eastern areas, but coverage will be spotty at best. Overnight Saturday night through Sunday we see our cold front pass through the state. This will bring rain totals of .1″-.6″ with coverage at 80% of Ohio. The map below shows an updated look at moisture potential and spread from the weekend event.

We are colder behind that frontal passage for the start of next week. Temps will pull back closer to or below normal. This colder push comes with clouds and some sun, but slower drying. However, it only lasts a couple of day. Temps moderate by next Wednesday and then we are above normal to finish next week. There is a system trying to form in the plains late next week that may trigger some rain showers here to start the 11-16 day forecast window late the 21st into the 22nd.