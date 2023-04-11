Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, April 12, 2023

Share Facebook

Another sunny and warm day today with great drying potential. Several more are likely before we are done. We have no changes in the forecast this morning, keeping dry weather here through Saturday midday. We are still projecting out next front to show up late Saturday and Saturday night. Temps will be well above normal through the end of the week before falling off behind that late weekend frontal passage.

Rain showers from Saturday night through Sunday will bring totals of .2″-.7″ with coverage at 80%. Colder air is on the way behind the front, and temps for Sunday night, Monday and Tuesday will be normal to a bit below normal. The map below shows rain potential from late Saturday through late Sunday.

With the cooler start to next week we also see plenty of clodus. While sunshine can break through at time on Monday, we don’t expect much. Better sunshine potential will be here on Tuesday. By next wednesday we see temps moderateing some. Thursday and Friday of next week will be warm once again. We expect dominant sunshine through the Wednesday-Thursday time frame. NExt Friday (21st) we can see clouds increase quickly, and we are projecting some rain to finish the day and the 10 day forecast window.