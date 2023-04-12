Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, April 13, 2023

Share Facebook

Today and tomorrow look like the past couple of days over the state, and we don’t hear anyone complaining (too much, at least). We are sunny, very warm and dry today and tomorrow with temps above normal and maximum evaporation. Saturday will start with good sunshine, but clouds increase in the afternoon. We are projecting a fully dry saturday though, with moisture not arriving until after sunset and closer to midnight over most of the state.

Saturday overnight and Sunday see scattered showers moving through. We are expecting rain totals to be from .2″-.7″ with coverage at 90% of the state. The map below shows an updated look at the event. Late Sunday we should be behind the front with colder air on the move into the region. Clouds stay in control over the area through Sunday night.

We are colder for Monday and Tuesday with clouds and some sun. We expect more clouds in the north and more sun in the south those days, but mostly normal to a bit below normal temps. Those temps moderate Wednesday and we should be back above normal to finish the week Thursday and Friday. We are dry for most of the week, but we wont rule out a hit or miss shower on thursday afternoon with a weak trough. Rain returns late friday the 21st into Saturday the 22nd, and can bring .1″-.6″ over 80% of the state.