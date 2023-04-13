Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, April 14, 2023

Share Facebook

A couple more dry days over most of Ohio, complete with warm temps and good south breezes. That will continue to promote good drying over the state. The only exception will be in far southern Ohio later this afternoon. We have to watch for clouds in that area as an offshoot of a disturbance in the Smoky Mountains area. The clouds in the far south can trigger an isolated shower or two into this evening.

Tomorrow we start with sunshine over all of Ohio, and then clouds increase late in the afternoon and evening. However, we are pushing back the start of precipitation again. At this point we are not looking for rain to show up until closer to sunrise Sunday. Once rain starts, it will linger for the entire day Sunday, finally dissipating overnight. Rain totals are still in a .2″-.7″ range with coverage at 90%. The map below shows our latest thoughts on scope.

Colder air comes in behind the system overnight Sunday night and parks here through next Tuesday. There will be plenty of clouds around through monday, adding to the cooler feel. Temps will be a bit below normal. Then better sushien should emerge for next Tuesday. Temps moderate wednesday, leading to a warm Thursday-Friday period. We are looking for a mix of clouds and sun Wednesday and Thursday, but no well organized precipitation. Rain and thunderstorms arrive for Friday and linger into early Saturday. There is potential for some stronger storms and heavier rain, but right now we will paint general rain totals at .25″-1.25″ over nearly 100% of the state. A dry weekend is in store for the 22nd and 23rd, before a few showers return for the 24th to start the next week.