Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, April 17, 2023

Quite a different start to this week vs where we finished last week. However, this was expected. A strong front cleared the state yesterday and last night, bringing us back to the reality that it is still early spring, after all. Colder air will dominate today and tomorrow, with temps below normal. Today we see plenty of clouds circulating through the state as low pressure is parked over northern MI, and will only slowly move east and northeast through the day. The bulk of the precipitation today stays in MI and Ontario, but clouds associated with the circulation rotate all the way down here, and we won’t even rule out a bit of precipitation, mostly in the form of spits, sprinkles and some wet snowflakes. The bulk of that threat will be from I-70 north. Precipitation today will not amount to much, mostly a tenth or less. However there will be no drying and we will be quite chilly. The chill stays tomorrow but we see clouds breaking and more sunshine. That will help temps be a bit warmer tomorrow vs. today.

We see a return to south flow at midweek on Wednesday, where temps moderate faster. We still expect decent sunshine for Wednesday and that last into the start of Thursday before clouds thicken up. A minor disturbance moves through the Great Lakes thursday, but we look for precipitation to stay north into MI and Ontario once again. The cold front associated with that low will rotate through overnight Thursday night and Friday. Rain is likely with totals of.1″-.5″ over 90% of Ohio. We should be done by friday evening. The map below shows rain potential as we see it this morning.

The weekend goes chilly again. Temps will be below normal from Saturday on through next Wednesday. However, we should be mostly dry through the period, especially Monday through Wednesday. With the chill, we will see drying slow dramatically. To be clear, we likely do not revisit temps like we saw last week for the next 10 days to 2 weeks at least. But we are not excessively wet either.