Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, April 18, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Better sunshine potential today as low pressure works its way slowly off to the northeast. Cold air remains in control on strong west and northwest winds. But, the sun today will help temps to be not as cold as yesterday. Temperature moderation continues tomorrow and Thursday as winds shift to the SW over the state. Clouds will return over the northern half to third of the state late tomorrow and thursday as a disturbance passes by to the north through MI and into Ontario. However precipitation should stay at bay and clouds are less of an issue farther south.

Late Thursday night through Friday we have our next front moving through Ohio. This front moves from west to east and will bring both rain and thunderstorms. Rain totals look to be .1″-1.5″ with coverage at 90% of the state. Thunderstorms are more likely SW than anywhere else, but we can’t rule them out in other places. The front slows as it tries to exit the state to the east. This may allow precipitation to linger longer in central and eastern locations, in some cases into the midday hours of Saturday. The map below shows rain potential and spread for the 24 hour period from midnight Thursday through midnight Friday. .

Much colder behind the front to finish Friday night. Then the cold air says over us from the weekend through midweek next week. Saturday through next Wednesday we will see temps below normal and they may rival what we saw over the state yesterday. There is a potential for several nights near or below freezing. However, sun and sun angle will keep us from being too cold on the whole. We do not expect precipitation for the period. Drying will be slow, but we will likely be excessively wet.