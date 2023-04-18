Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, April 19, 2023

Share Facebook

Warmer temps return for a couple of days, but we caution you on getting too used to them. Southwest flow dominates today and tomorrow with good sunshine. We should see daytime highs above normal for this time of year. Evaporation rates will be excellent both days.

Rain arrives Friday morning. The initial push of moisture is not overly impressive. However, a second surge of moisture that comes overnight Friday night through Saturday is more impressive and has better thunderstorm potential. The combined 2 day rain totals of this event will be.75″-2.5″ with coverage at nearly 100% of the state. The map below shows updated rain totals for the event, and it clearly is wetter than what we have been seeing the past few days, mostly on the back of that second surge of storms.

Behind the system we are much colder for Sunday through Tuesday. We should see some sunshine in there, but temps will be mostly below normal. Drying will be slow. By Wednesday our next weather event is set to arrive, bringing another round of rain showers. Rain totals for next Wednesday look to be .25″-1″ at this point, and data suggests that action may linger a second day (next Thursday) over the southern half of OH, from I-70 south. That means we take a wetter turn here in Ohio for the second half of April, with limited drying the last 10 days of the month.