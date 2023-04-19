Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, April 20, 2023

Share Facebook

Very warm over the state today thanks to strong southwest flow that is just ahead of our next frontal boundary. We may come close to breaking some record highs today. Drying should be happen easily through the day today, but clouds will start to build late afternoon and evening.

Rain moves in after midnight and closer to tomorrow morning. Rain then continues through Friday and a second surge comes up the front for Saturday. Combined two day rain totals can be .5″-2″ with coverage at nearly 100% of Ohio. Thunderstorms are likely, especially late tomorrow night through Saturday midday. The map below shows combined rain expectations for the system

We turn much colder behind the system for the rest of the weekend and early next week. Below normal temps will be here Sunday through Tuesday. We should turn out partly sunny, but drying will be slowed by the cooler air.

Another system arrives overnight next Tuesday night, bringing rain for Wednesday and Thursday. Rain totals from that system can be .5″-1.5″ over 90% of Ohio again. We dry out a bit late week, next Friday into Saturday, and temps stay near normal. This forecast pattern says we have a much slower drying potential from tomorrow through the end of the month.