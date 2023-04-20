Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, April 21, 2023

Share Facebook

Rain and thunderstorms work through the state today and tomorrow. A cold front will move through from west to east, and will slow its progression tonight into tomorrow. Two waves of moisture will be characteristic of the frontal boundary, with the first wave today a bit lighter on the moisture, while the second wave late today, tonight and through tomorrow midday will have potential for more thunderstorm action. All together, we are expecting .25″-1.5″ rain totals for the event over 100% of Ohio. The map below shows rain totals through tomorrow afternoon. Clouds hold through tomorrow evening, and showers may hold on a bit longer in far SE Ohio.

Much colder air rushes in behind the front for the rest of the weekend and that cold air sits here through at least Wednesday of next week. Temps will be a good 10-15 degrees below normal and we have plenty of frost/freeze potential for the period as well. We do see good sunshine for those colder days, which will help, but the clear skies at night also allow temps to drop fast and low. By thursday we should see a return of some south flow that will bump temps a bit. While are are projecting it to be chilly, we also are calling for a dry period with no additional rain Sunday through Thursday. With the cool temps, drying will be slow, but will happen.

Our next potential weather system shows up overnight next Friday night as clouds build through Friday’s daytime hours. Scattered rain showers then last through next saturday, but will have only about 60% coverage potential, and totals that will be in a .25″-.75″ range. A large part of the state that sees rain will be under half an inch, the way the system is coming together right now. Things can change, but the focal point for the storm is currently farther south and west.