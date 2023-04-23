Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, April 24, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cold air dominates our forecast today, and we will see this colder than normal pattern last all the way into the first week of May. That means we will see slower drying and slow soil temp movement over the next 10 days to 2 weeks. Today through Wednesday we see rather chilly temps. All days we see clouds circulating into the region, but end up with more clouds north and better sun potential in southern parts of the state. We won’t rule out spits, sprinkles and wet snowflakes in northern locations, especially tomorrow. However, the majority of the state will not see significant new precipitation.

Temps moderate later in the week for thursday and friday. But Friday scattered showers start to lift up into the southern part of the state out of KY and TN. Rain showers continue to spread in for Saturday, and then we see a significant surge of moisture with a frontal passage Sunday. That will be where we can see thunderstorms, particularly in central and western parts of Ohio. Combined over the 3 day period we can see .5″-2″ rain totals over 100% of Ohio. The map below shows rain totals from noon Friday through Sunday night.

Colder air returns to the region to start next week with temps below normal. Clouds dominate and we can see additional moisture in the form of scattered showers, perhaps a few wet snow flakes late next Monday afternoon and Tuesday. Liquid totals will be .4″ or less, but clearly we will not be able to see drying in that period. The colder air parks over the top of us through the rest of that first week of May, keeping drying slow, and soil temps below where we would like them.