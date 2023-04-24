Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, April 25, 2023

Share Facebook

Cool temps are in play again today, and we actually may fall short of Monday’s highs by just a bit. The main reason behind that thought is cloud cover. Today we have a disturbance rotating through the Great Lakes that will put plenty of cloud cover in over the northern half of the state. In addition, we won’t rule out a bit of light precipitation, especially in the northern quarter of the state. Mostly we are looking at a very chilly light rain event, but can also see a few wet snowflakes if conditions turn out just right. Rain totals today will be limited to a few hundredths to a tenth or two where action happens. The southern half of the state stays precipitation free and should be looking at better potential for sunshine.

We turn out dry in all areas tomorrow but stay chilly, at least to start. Thursday, winds change to the south and that allows for some temperature moderation. Clouds increase late. Overnight Thursday night and Friday we see rain move up from the southwest, and we are damp in many areas of Ohio. Saturday sees lingering showers in the east while clouds may break for some sun farther west. A cold front sweeps through Saturday night and Sunday to finish the weekend and brings another surge of rain statewide. Combined moisture totals for the Thursday night through Sunday time frame still look to be .25:-2″ with coverage at 90%. The map below shows an updated look.

Behind that system we cool down again to start next week. We also can not dry down very much or very fast, due to thick clouds and additional light precipitation. We can see spits and sprinkles both next Monday and Tuesday over a large part of ohio. Rain totals will be only a few hundredths to a tenth or two combined, but again, the lack of drying and the cold temps are likely a bigger issue than new rain. Clouds may not break until next thursday the 4th and Friday the 5th. So our weather pattern remains rather unfriendly to field work over most of the upcoming 10 day period.