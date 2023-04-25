Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, April 26, 2023

Share Facebook

We start to be a little less chilly today, but we still find ourselves under the influence of Canadian high pressure. That means we spend another day below normal The main bump we get in temps today will come from sunshine, as we should see a decent amount of that overall. Tomorrow starts with sun, but clouds will be building as moisture starts to lift north out of the KY/TN area. Showers should hold off until late afternoon, but then continue to spread north overnight Thursday night through Friday. That round of moisture will end up with 80% coverage.

Saturday will start off precipitation free, but a second surge of moisture is coming for later Saturday afternoon through Sunday mid afternoon. That round can have a few thunderstorms with it. Both waves combine for rain totals of .5″-2″ over 90% of Ohio for the Thursday night through Sunday night period. The map below shows the spread.

Colder air blasts into the state behind that front for Sunday afternoon/evening, and lasts right on through midweek next week. Temps will be below normal, on par with what we have seen this week so far. Next week we also see plenty more clouds around monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with potential for spits and sprinkles all the way through. Therefore, drying is not happening fast at all the first part of next week, adn soil temps are not expected to climb quickly. The cool damp pattern continues through Thursday and into friday, although temps may be just a touch warmer there. We can see a few hundredths to a tenth or two of moisture each day Monday through Thursday of next week.