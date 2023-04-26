Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, April 27, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Sun will be followed by increasing clouds today. The clouds build slowly for most of the day and will be lifting up from the southwest, where our next disturbance is building. Rain showers kick off late afternoon and evening in SW Ohio, and then spread over the rest of the state overnight tonight through tomorrow. Clouds may break a bit tomorrow night and early Saturday, before a second round of moisture arrives late Saturday and Sunday with a cold front. That wave of moisture will have lesser coverage, but can add to totals. Combined for the Thursday overnight through Sunday evening period, we are still looking at .5″-2″ totals and nearly 100% coverage.

Much colder air is on the way behind the frontal complex. We are below normal on temps for next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds dominate for Monday and tuesday, with potential for spits, sprinkles and even some wet snowflakes far north. Coverage of moisture Monday and tuesday will be 80% of the state, but we are only looking at a few hundredths to a tenth or two. That means this is less of a moisture issue and more of a “lack of drying potential” issue. Wednesday we are drier and see better sun.

Next Thursday and Friday we can expect temperature moderation to normal and even above normal levels. We should be mostly dry for Thursday with clouds increasing, but we have rain showers returning overnight next Thursday night and Friday, bringing .1″-.5″ and 70% coverage. Temps pull back again behind that system for the weekend of the 6th and 7th.