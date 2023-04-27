Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, April 28, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Rain moves across Ohio today. This is part of a system that started working into the state overnight last night and will take most of the day to move out of the region. Rain totals for the rest of the day will be .2″-.7″ and 80% coverage. We will turn out precipitation free overnight tonight and through tomorrow afternoon. Clouds will break for sunshine at times, but the thought is we don’t completely clear out in all areas. Clouds are back late tomorrow night and rain shows up for the overnight through Sunday afternoon. That round may favor more rain north than south, but still can bring .25″-.75″ over 70% of the state. In addition, much colder air is on the way behind that front for late Sunday and into next week. The map below shows rain totals from this morning through Sunday evening.

Cold air parks here through wednesday of next week. Clouds dominate monday and Tuesday with low pressure getting cut off over the Great Lakes. This cut off low will allow clouds and moisture to circulate over the region slowly over the two day period, bringing rain, sprinkles and even a few wet snowflakes. Tuesday looks to be the day with the most rain accumulation, but for the two day period to start the week we likely end up with up to an additional .3″ and 80% coverage. Clouds break Wednesday.

Temps moderate for the last part of the week. We will be partly sunny with temps near to above normal. We now look for dryness to extend into next weekend, and keep temps above normal into the start of the next week, the week of the 8th.