Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, April 3, 2023

More clouds around today as we start to gear up for our next weather system’s arrival. Today we will see a bit of moisture over most of the state, but at differing times. This morning through mid afternoon we will see rain showers around over areas from I-70 south. Late this afternoon, this evening and overnight we end up with scattered rain showers over areas from US 30 north. Totals rains today will be in a range of .1″-.6″ and with 70% coverage. Tomorrow we see a mix of clouds and sun and we turn out warmer thanks to strong south flow ahead of or next front. That front arrives for Wednesday and action may linger into very early Thursday. Rains from that frontal passage run from .25″ to 1.5″ with coverage at nearly 100% of Ohio. Thunderstorms are possible wednesday evening. The map below shows coverage of that Wednesday-early Thursday event.

We finish the week cooler, with that surge of canadian air coming Thursday midday and afternoon. High pressure settles in for Friday, which means we get pretty good sunshine potential. The Easter holiday weekend stays sunny and dry for the most part, but we end up with more clouds around Saturday than Sunday. It will be a great weekend for family get togethers.

Next week on Monday we have our next organized round of moisture as a cool front slides through. Rain totals for Monday will be .1″-.5″ with coverage at 80%. Behind the front we are cooler, but not super cold for the balance of the 10 day forecast window, Tuesday through next Thursday. Strong Canadian high pressure settles in over the entire eastern third of the country. However, we are seeing significant warming and drying spreading over the west through that period, so we are tentatively projecting some good evaporation and drydown starting late next week into mid month.