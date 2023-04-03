Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, April 4, 2023

Share Facebook

A mix of everything over the state today. Scattered rain showers are lingering in parts of the state, while we have clouds and sun over other areas. Rain today can be from .1″-.75″, with the higher end needing an isolated thunderstorm to get there. As we move into the mid to late afternoon hours, we get clearing in all areas. Temps climb more today on strong southwest flow ahead of our next weather system. Tomorrow temps reach max for the week and will be well above normal.

Our next front brings rain tomorrow midday through Thursday morning. Rain totals still look to be .25″-1″ At this point we do not think we see strong to severe weather, but scattered thunderstorms are possible here and there. The timing of the frontal passage helps keep threats of strong weather at bay.

Behind the front we are colder to finish the work week Thursday afternoon and Friday. Canadian high pressure moves in and takes control, giving good sunshine, but also the cooler temps. On the backside of the high we see south winds return for the Easter weekend, taking temps up with still abundant sunshine.

A weak front slides through late monday afternoon and overnight, bringing rain showers on the order of a few hundredths to .5″ and coverage at 70% of the state. The front moves quickly, and we clear out early Tuesday. The rest of next week is sunny, dry and pleasant with temps building toward the end of the week. A large part of the country is warm and dry next week, and we don’t see any moisture upstream until scattered showers move into Montana Thursday afternoon. IF that system hold together, the earliest we see rain again would be late next weekend, but stay tuned for changes. We are optimistic we finally can see some net drying over the region after next Monday night.