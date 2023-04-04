Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, April 5, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A frontal passage brings rain and thunderstorm action to Ohio today. The front arrives this morning into midday and then moves through over the rest of tonight, and lingers into tomorrow morning in parts of the state. Rain totals will be from .25″ to 1″ over the state with 90% coverage. The best threat for thunderstorms will be later this afternoon and evening. Action tomorrow lingers past midday only over far south central and southeastern Ohio. The rest of the state sees cooler, Canadian high pressure settling in and taking control as the day progresses. That means we see sunshine taking over through the day as well.

Sunny and dry for Friday through the Easter holiday weekend. We stay a bit cool Friday, but will warm nicely for the weekend and Easter Sunday looks quite nice. Clouds will build late Sunday. A fast moving front works through on Monday with rain totals of .1″-.5″ and 70% coverage.

We are sunny, warm and dry the rest of next week, Tuesday through Friday. Temps will be above normal, and with no precipitation, we should see some good evaporation rates. That will promote net drying for the week, which will be the first time in quite a while that we will have been able to say that.