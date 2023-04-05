Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, April 6, 2023

Share Facebook

Cooler today behind the front that moved into Ohio yesterday. Now, a few scattered showers are lingering in far southern parts of the state and SE Ohio this morning and midday as the front has slowed and stalled in that area, but canadian high pressure is also working in and will help with clearing and sunshine potential over a large part of the rest of the state. Temps today will be about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday and tomorrow ill be in the same range as this Canadian air mass comes in. However we are also looking at much drier air as well, so we will begin the drying process after the excessive rain pattern we have been in as of late.

Temps for the weekend jump nicely. We will be above normal for Saturday and Sunday with good south flow prompting the warm up. Full sunshine is expected as well. The front we have been watching over the past few days for next monday has fallen apart. We may see a few clouds around that day, but no moisture and we stay warm. The rest of the week next week is Sunny, warm and dry with excellent evaporation. We will be able to put together a week of “net drying” next week and that will get some folks excited by the second half of the week to perhaps try some field work. The map below shows temps for the week next week compared to normal. Friday we can be in the 80s over a large part of the state.

Next weekend we have a front coming together Saturday morning stretching from the UP of Michigan back into SW KS. That will work our way through the weekend. The heaviest moisture may stay west and north of us, but at this time we think our next shot at rain in this forecast may hold off until the 16th, with scattered showers and coverage at only 50%.