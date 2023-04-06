Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, April 7, 2023

Share Facebook

Good Friday — Good Forecast as well! We are still a bit cool today, but we see sunshine taking control over the entire state. And, we have rain free weather for the entire upcoming 10 day forecast period! Tomorrow and Easter Sunday turn out sunny and pleasant, with above normal temps on Sunday.

We remain sunny, warm and dry all of next week, Monday through Sunday the 16th. Temps start the week in the upper 60s and low 70s, and finish the week in the upper 70s to low 80s. We expect nearly perfect drying weather with south breezes and excellent evaporation. The map below shows temps compared to normal for the upcoming week.

The week of the 17th we may start with a bit of moisture from a dying cold front passing through the eastern corn belt. Right now moisture looks to be a few hundredths to a few tenths and no more than 40% coverage. Behind that the extended 11-16 day forecast window is dry with near normal temps, all the way through the 22nd. We will see significant drying if this forecast pattern comes together.