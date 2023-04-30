Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 1, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

We will be experiencing the coldest open to the month of May in over 100 years today! What that means is our high temperature will be the lowest maximum since the the 19th century. Tomorrow does not look that great either, for what its worth. Adding insult to injury, we will see strong winds today out of the NW, and we have a cut off low pressure center sitting over MI that will send clouds and rain all day long. Moisture today will be .1″-.6″, and tomorrow the circulation stays, bringing an additional few hundredths to half and inch. This is NOT good weather to be thinking about any kind of field work. The map below shows additional moisture potential today and tomorrow combined. Overnight lows will be in frost and freeze territory again tonight and tomorrow night.

Wednesday we stay cold, but likely see better sunshine potential as this upper low finally exits. Clouds may take a but to break in the east on Wednesday, but they should break. Temperatures finally start to moderate overnight Wednesday night. Thursday and Friday will be warmer. We also stay dry through the period.

Dryness extends through the weekend. Temps will be normal to above normal, meaning we see decent evaporation. We may see some lighter soils get fit for field work as we move into the weekend, while heavier soils will be slower drying. Soil temps should start to react to the warmer air and the direct sun.

Our next frontal complex shows up early next week for Monday and Tuesday. scattered rain showers will have potential for .25″-.75″ over 80% of the state. Central and southern locations have slightly better chances of rain than north, especially NW Ohio.