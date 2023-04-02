Ohio Field Leader Podcast, Episode 30

Share Facebook

On the April episode of The Ohio Field Leader Podcast, Dusty is joined by Ohio State University’s Soybean Pathologist and Nematologist, Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora. Dr. Lopez-Nicora will be discussing the latest research into soybean pathogens, and in particular the work being conducted investigating Soybean Cyst Nematode. Dr. Lopez-Nicora explains the importance of knowing if a soybean field has a population of SCN and if it does, what the number is and also identifying the specific population in order to be able to plan an effective management strategy. They also discuss the continued resistance that is developing within the SCN populations to various resistance traits, such as PI 88788, and ways to deal with this problem.

This podcast is brought to you by Ohio’s Soybean Farmers and their check-off.