Ohio State Fair scholarships available

In an effort to recognize the quality youth of Ohio, and to help those interested in furthering their education, the Ohio Expositions Commission has established a Scholarship Program for Ohio State Fair participants. The Ohio State Fair Scholarship Application deadline is May 1.

The purpose of these scholarships is to assist high school juniors and seniors and graduates who are continuing their education at an accredited institution in an under graduate course of study in any field.

Those interested can find the information and apply online at Scholarships (ohiostatefair.com).