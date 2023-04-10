Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 296 | Bird’s Eye View Across Ohio

Share Facebook

On this week’s podcast Matt, Dusty, and Joel talk about spring planting. They discuss weather, field conditions, and anything and everything in-between that may affect when farmers can get into the field for this upcoming growing season.

Matt talks with two 2023 Between the Row Farmers, Lawrence Onweller of Fulton County and Kyle Nietfeld of Mercer County. They talk about their farming operations and when they expect to be in the fields this spring. Next, Joel talks with with Dale Everman of Homan Inc. about what building projects farmers may have. Lastly, Joel stops in for an interview at Apple Farm Service with Alex Ryan, Precision Farming Manager. They discuss the introduction of new drones and what they mean for Ohio agriculture.

00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

07:39 Lawrence Onweller – BTR

11:50 Kyle Nietfeld – BTR

17:02 Dale Everman – Homan Inc

33:52 Alex Ryan – Apple Farm Service

40:28 Back to Matt, Joel & Dusty