Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 298 | BEEF – It’s What’s for Dinner

Dusty and Matt sit down with Elizabeth Harsh, Executive Director of Ohio Cattlemen’s Association and Ohio Beef Council. She talks about celebrating National Beef Month this May and the upcoming grilling season. Elizabeth also mentions how the cattle industry is constantly changing, but Ohio cattlemen are devoted to continuing growing a safe and wholesome food source.

Also, Matt talks with Don Bailey, a farmer in Union County, about a recent court case regarding eminent domain and the farmland preservation easement on his farm. Rachel Sanders from the Global Impact STEM Academy talks with Dale on the GrowNextGen tour about making biodiesel and then using it to power toy boats. Lastly, Dale speaks with Cory Cockerill, Interim President of Wilmington College. All this and more on this week’s Podcast!

00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

06:38 Don Bailey – Eminent Domain

12:21 Rachel Sanders – GrowNextGen

21:01 Cory Cockerill – Wilmington College

27:27 Back with Elizabeth