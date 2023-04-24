Planting progress limited by cool temperatures

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Farmers prepared their fields for planting ahead of scattered storms late last week, according to the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office. Reporters commented that field conditions were largely favorable, but last week’s temperature fluctuations deterred farmers from planting. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 5% short, 84% adequate, and 11% surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on April 23 was 51.9 degrees, 0.8 degrees below normal.

Weather stations recorded an average of 0.97 inches of 0 precipitation, 0.18 inches above average. There were 4.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending April 23.

Oats were 61% planted and 19% emerged. Winter wheat advanced to 69% jointed and winter wheat condition was rated 63% good to excellent, consistent with the previous week. Corn and soybeans each reached 6% planted. Fieldwork included manure hauling, pre-emergence spraying, tillage, and tiling. Wheat stands showed favorable development, with greening 80% in many counties. Despite last week’s frost, blooming fruit trees in the northern tier of the State were widely spared from damage. Farmers reported that livestock were in good health and performing well, grazing on green pasture.

For more from this week’s report, click here.