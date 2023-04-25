Rudd joins Farm Bureau as organizational director

Share Facebook

Emily Rudd of Bucyrus has been named organization director for Clinton, Fayette, Greene and Warren counties.

Rudd grew up on a small market goat farm in north central Ohio and began showing lambs and goats through 4-H and FFA. Her parents are long-time Crawford County Farm Bureau members.

Rudd’s own Farm Bureau history began as a county scholarship receipt and intern for the Crawford, Marion, Morrow, and Richland County Farm Bureaus. She was a Collegiate Farm Bureau member at Wilmington College and has been a Young Agricultural Professionals member in Crawford County the last two years. Rudd has also attended Farm Bureau’s Washington, D.C leaders trip and Ag Day at the Capital through her YAP membership.

Rudd, who earned her FFA American Farmer degree in 2021, graduated from Wilmington College with a bachelor of science in agriculture in December 2022.