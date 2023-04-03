Soggy fields to start 2023 Ohio Crop Weather reports

Share Facebook

Gusty winds and rainy days kept early-season fieldwork to a minimum last week, according to USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 2 percent short, 43 percent adequate, and 55 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on April 2 was 43.6 degrees, 2.7 degrees below normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.89 inches of precipitation, 0.07 inches above average. Heavy rain drenched fields in northwestern counties as well as in the southernmost quarter of the State. Reporters in northwestern counties noted that last week’s winds resulted in damage to some buildings and tree canopies. There were 1.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending April 2.

Oats were 3 percent planted and 2 percent emerged, consistent with crop development last year at this time. Winter wheat was 2 percent jointed and winter wheat condition was rated 59 percent good to excellent. Reporters described greening and growth in alfalfa and hay fields, supported by this spring’s relatively mild temperatures. Fruit- producing districts remarked on the poor condition of stone fruit, damaged by severe storms during December. Livestock were reported to be in favorable condition.

This is the first weekly crop and weather report of the 2023 season. A series of weekly crop progress and condition reports will be published each Monday at 4:00 p.m. ET throughout the crop season. The reports will cover planting and harvesting activities, crop development, weather data, and timely crop management information provided by farmers, USDA, and Ohio State University experts. For the earliest possible access, look for these reports on the internet shortly after the 4:00 PM release time.

