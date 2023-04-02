Soy biodiesel working to fuel the future of multiple industries

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Soy biofuels have come a long way in recent years, and the unique fuel that come from American fields are looking to impact multiple industries down the road. Cindy Layman is a Hardin County soybean farmer and represents the Ohio Soybean Council on the Clean Fuels Alliance America board. She recently sat down with Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood to talk more about what she’s learned in her time on the board, along with the many industries that fuels made from soybeans, such as soy biodiesel, are looking to impact. The uses include trucking, aviation, maritime shipping, and much more. She also discusses the hurdles that need to be overcome, and the work being done to advance soy-based fuels.