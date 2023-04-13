Soybean Research and Information Network (SRIN) Provides Valuable Insights for the 2023 Planting Season and Offers a Free Research Newsletter

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

As the spring planting season has started in some areas and is approaching in others, the Soybean Research and Information Network (SRIN) is providing soybean farmers valuable insights, timely information and infographics to help them optimize profit. While maximizing yields is always connected to additional revenue, SRIN is also focused on other research funded by the soy checkoff to drive additional value opportunities to U.S. soybean farms.

According to Cate Newberg, manager of the SRIN program, those research areas can range from offering a soybean planting date guide to research about soil management, pest control and seed selection.

“Soybean farmers know that successful soybean planting is about far more than dropping seeds in the ground and hoping for rain,” Newberg said. “Thanks to farmer-funded research, a number of other factors are coming into focus, including soil health, the use of cover crops, reducing tillage, using biologicals and adding organic matter. Today’s research is showing that great soybean crops have their roots in a holistic approach to managing the crop, starting at and before planting season.”

Research highlighted on the SRIN website (www.soybeanresearchinfo.com) and in the free weekly SRIN email newsletter also is focused on threats to the soybean crop, including pests such as soybean aphids, spider mites, nematodes and whiteflies.

“The SRIN website and newsletter give farmers like me a wealth of information that allows us to anticipate challenges as we head into planting season,” said Mike Schlosser, a soybean farmer leader from North Dakota. “These timely insights give us information on what to look for, what to monitor and how we can take proactive steps to prevent pest and disease damage to our soybean crops.”

Seed selection is another critical factor for soybean farmers. The SRIN’s research has shown that choosing the right seed can make a significant difference in yield potential. Farmers should consider factors such as disease resistance, maturity, and yield potential when selecting soybean seeds, according to Newberg.

The monthly SRIN newsletter helps soybean farmers stay up-to-date on the latest research in which they invest through the soy checkoff. A subscription to the free newsletter can be requested by visiting the SRIN Website—https://soybeanresearchinfo.com/check-in-on-checkoff-research.

“We are excited to provide soybean farmers the latest research designed to drive value back to their farms,” Newberg said. “Our goal is to provide farmers with the tools and resources they need to make informed decisions and achieve greater success in their soybean farming operations.”