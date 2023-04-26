State FFA officer turns SAE project into a beef company

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Morgan Anderson, OCJ FFA reporter

Meet Shayden Heiser, a third-generation row crop farmer, college student and a State FFA Vice President At-Large from Attica.

Shayden Heiser, 2022-2023 Ohio FFA State Vice President At-Large from the Seneca East FFA Chapter

Heiser, 19, was born and raised working on his family farm alongside his father, Irvan Heiser. In 2015, he began showing cattle when he took his first feeder calf as a project to the fair, and quickly, his passion for cattle began to grow. Heiser is a member of the Seneca East FFA Chapter and a graduate of Seneca East High School. Currently, he is pursuing an associate degree in agribusiness management at Terra State Community College in Fremont with plans of returning back to the farm full-time when he graduates.

Throughout his time in FFA, Heiser has invested in his SAE project, which consists of a market beef entrepreneurship known as “Heiser Cattle Co.,” a partnership he started and co-owns with his father raising and selling freezer beef. It all started in March of 2020 when Heiser recognized a need for fresh and local beef in his community. Looking to grow his enterprise, he used that as an opportunity to provide and since has quadrupled the size of his cattle operation.

Alongside his studies and farming, Heiser also serves as a 2022-20223 State FFA Vice President At-Large. Throughout his service to Ohio’s 28,000 members, he says he hopes to bring a message of intentionality and positivity while instilling his love for farming into those he meets.

Q: When did your passion for agriculture begin?

A: Ever since I was old enough to remember, I’ve had a love for row crop farming and agriculture. I’ve been around that side of the operation since I was big enough to climb in a tractor. Growing up, I played with farm equipment while other kids were playing with Legos. I liked to build farms in the living room; pretending my carpet was the crop and theoretically taking it to the grain elevator. I had a Lincoln Log set up as the grain bin. It’s something I’ve always loved.

Q: What inspired you to join FFA and how has it played into your agriculture background?

A: FFA was a given for me to join. My dad was in it and had success. My sister, Courtney, followed suit and she had a big impact on me. When I was in the eighth grade, I saw my sister receive her State FFA Degree on stage and it was a big deal. Agriculture is a big deal here in Ohio and I knew I wanted to be a part of that. My teacher saw potential in me and pushed me to take advantage of opportunities in FFA — making it a blessing for me to join. I don’t think I’d be where I am today without it.

Q: What is your favorite part of the agriculture industry and FFA?

A: I’m from the production side, so my favorite part of our industry is harvest. All of the anxiety and nerves of planting and growing season can be put to the test when you take the combine out and see the bushels and crops come in. As far as FFA goes, definitely the support. You’ll be supported no matter what. As FFA members, we all share some sort of common ground and it brings us together. From CDE competitions to leadership nights and FFA camp, the people and the support system are what I love.

Q: What does Heiser Cattle Co. stand for?

A: We pride ourselves on ethically raising beef cattle from start to finish. Once they come on our property, they’ll be properly fed, watered, provided with shelter and cared for. We make sure everything is taken care of in a nice manner and that people are proud to get the product I sell. Everything is sourced locally and stays in the local economy which helps everyone in the community.

Q: What has your time in FFA taught you most about the agriculture industry?

A: Most people, when they think of Ohio, they think of a boring state. It’s just farmland. Little do they know, we have a little bit of everything. From the foothills of Appalachia to the Great Lakes to the Ohio River to the flatlands of northwest Ohio — we’ve got it all. Seeing all of these different chapters and different districts, it’s been eye-opening from the vineyards in district three to the cattle grazing on the hills of southeast Ohio. It’s been interesting to see how different people farm in different areas of the state.

Q: What do you think your work as an agricultural business owner and being a state officer demonstrates to students?

A: I hope others see me for what I do. I enjoy farming and I hope people see that and think “Yo, agriculture is cool.” I want students to see that, stick to what they’re doing and keep working toward their hopes and desires within the agricultural industry.

For those interested in supporting Shayden and his business, you can visit his website at www.heisercattleco.com or visit the Heiser Cattle Co. Facebook page.