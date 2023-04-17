       

Students learn about making Soy Biodiesel through GrowNextGen

April 17, 2023 Country Life, Featured Audio, Top Headlines Leave a comment

Rachel Sanders, Science Instructor, Senior Capstone Advisor and FFA Advisor at Global Impact STEM Academy, taught her 11th grade students about making Soy Biodiesel through the GrowNextGen program. Pictured are two of her 11th grade students – Riley Champ and Bridget Capper. This is part of the GrowNextGen program is funded by Ohio Soybean Farmers and their checkoff. Learn more at www.soyohio.org.

