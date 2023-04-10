Warm sunny days dry and warm the soil

Share Facebook

Warm sunny days helped to dry and warm soil last week, according to the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office. Most soils remained too wet and cold to work despite the warm, relatively dry weather last week. Farmers looked with anticipation on the predicted warm, sunny weather in the coming week to further dry and warm soils so that Spring fieldwork and planting could begin. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 1% short, 59% adequate, and 40% surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on April 9 was 50.8 degrees, 5.3 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.67 inches of precipitation, 0.30 inches below average. There were 1.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending April 9.

Oat plantings remained behind both the previous year and 5-year averages. Winter wheat was 16% jointed and winter wheat condition was rated 62% good to excellent, an increase of 3 points. Growers that had not yet top-dressed fertilizer anticipated beginning soon. Pastures continued to green and were in good shape, though ground was wet.

For more from this week’s report, click here.