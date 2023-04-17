Wheat Yield Contest deadline May 15

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Ohio and National Wheat Yield Contest entries are due by May 15. To enter, go to https://yieldcontest.wheatfoundation.org/.

If you need assistance, contact Brad Moffitt at the Ohio Corn and Wheat Grower Association office: bmoffitt@ohiocornandwheat.org or via phone at 614-530-1957.

Last year’s state winner was David Lutz from Trumbull County with 136.98 bushels per acre. David won a free lease on a J&M Seed Tender. Kent Edwards from Erie County was Ohio’s wheat yield contest runner-up with 135.8 bushels per acre. Kent won BASF Fungicide.

Wheat growers and seed companies are encouraged to enter the contest. By registering for the national contest, you are automatically entered in the Ohio contest. We are looking forward to another great year for Ohio wheat yields.