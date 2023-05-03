       

2023 Ohio FFA State Convention Schedule

The 2023 Ohio FFA State Convention Schedule is available below and the following link: https://ohioffa.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/2023-Ohio-FFA-Conv-Schedule.pdf

 THURSDAY, MAY 4, 2023 

8:00 am Set Up: Agriscience Fair, Proficiencies & 

National Chapter Displays – Bricker 

8:00 am Convention Registration Open – Celeste 

8:00 am Ag Mechanics Engineering CDE – Bricker 

8:00 am Career Show & Expo Open – Bricker 

8:00 am Ohio FFA Fashion Place Open – Bricker 

8:00 am Industry Welcome Breakfast – Ohio for State Officer Candidates 

8:30 am Workshop – Bricker 

9:45 am PRE-SESSION 

10:00 am FIRST SESSION 

Opening Ceremony 

Teacher/Administrator Recognition 

Chapter Trust Awards 

FFA Charitable Giving Recognition 

FFA Foundation Scholarships 

RISE FFA Program Recognition 

Recognition of New FFA Chapters 

Keynote Speaker – Lasada Pippen 

Announcement of the 2023-24 Ohio FFA Officer Ballot 

Closing Ceremony 

12:00 pm Delegate Business Session & Luncheon – Ohio 

2:15 pm PRE-SESSION 

2:30 pm SECOND SESSION 

Opening Ceremony 

Chapter Awards 

• Ohio FFA Gold Medal Chapters 

• Top 10 Growing Leaders Chapters 

• Top 10 Building Communities Chapters 

• Top 10 Strengthening Agriculture Chapters 

• Top 10 Chapters 

Keynote Speaker – Zoe Kent 

Proficiency Award Recognition 

Accounting through Equine Science 

Closing Ceremony 

6:30 pm Career Show & Expo Closed – Bricker 

6:30 pm Ohio FFA Fashion Place Closed – Bricker 

6:15 pm PRE-SESSION 

6:30 pm THIRD SESSION 

Opening Ceremony 

Honorary State FFA Degree Ceremony 

National Winners Recognition 

Star American FFA Degree Recognition 

Star State FFA Degree Recognition 

Proficiency Award Recognition 

Fiber and/or Oil Crop through Wildlife Management 

Keynote Speaker – Kyle Scheele 

Closing Ceremony 

FRIDAY, MAY 5, 2023 

8:00 am Convention Registration Open – Celeste 

8:00 am Career Show & Expo Open – Bricker 

8:00 am Ohio FFA Fashion Place Open – Bricker 

9:00 am Choir Practice – Bricker 

9:00 am Band Practice – Bricker 

9:15 am PRE-SESSION 

9:30 am FOURTH SESSION 

Opening Ceremony 

Officer Awards 

• Secretary’s Award 

• Treasurer’s Award 

• Reporter’s Award 

National FFA Officer Keynote – Ryan Williamson, Western Region Vice President 

State CDE Recognition 

Agriscience Fair Recognition 

Ohio FFA Officers’ Parent Recognition 

Closing Ceremony 

12:00 pm Friends of the FFA Luncheon – Ohio 

1:00 pm Talent Showcase – Celeste 

1:00 pm Ohio FFA Center Archives Open – FFA Center 

2:00 pm Workshops – Bricker 

3:00 pm Workshops – Bricker 

4:00 pm Band and Chorus Musical Presentation – Celeste 

5:30 pm Career Show & Expo Closed – Bricker 

5:30 pm Ohio FFA Fashion Place Closed – Bricker 

5:15 pm PRE-SESSION 

5:30 pm FIFTH SESSION 

Opening Ceremony 

Band and Chorus Presentation 

Retiring Address – Aubrey Schwartz, Ohio FFA President 

2023-24 Ohio FFA Officer Announcement 

Conferring of the State FFA Degree Z-A Chapters 

Officer Installation 

Closing Ceremony 

