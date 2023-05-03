The 2023 Ohio FFA State Convention Schedule is available below and the following link: https://ohioffa.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/2023-Ohio-FFA-Conv-Schedule.pdf
THURSDAY, MAY 4, 2023
8:00 am Set Up: Agriscience Fair, Proficiencies &
National Chapter Displays – Bricker
8:00 am Convention Registration Open – Celeste
8:00 am Ag Mechanics Engineering CDE – Bricker
8:00 am Career Show & Expo Open – Bricker
8:00 am Ohio FFA Fashion Place Open – Bricker
8:00 am Industry Welcome Breakfast – Ohio for State Officer Candidates
8:30 am Workshop – Bricker
9:45 am PRE-SESSION
10:00 am FIRST SESSION
Opening Ceremony
Teacher/Administrator Recognition
Chapter Trust Awards
FFA Charitable Giving Recognition
FFA Foundation Scholarships
RISE FFA Program Recognition
Recognition of New FFA Chapters
Keynote Speaker – Lasada Pippen
Announcement of the 2023-24 Ohio FFA Officer Ballot
Closing Ceremony
12:00 pm Delegate Business Session & Luncheon – Ohio
2:15 pm PRE-SESSION
2:30 pm SECOND SESSION
Opening Ceremony
Chapter Awards
• Ohio FFA Gold Medal Chapters
• Top 10 Growing Leaders Chapters
• Top 10 Building Communities Chapters
• Top 10 Strengthening Agriculture Chapters
• Top 10 Chapters
Keynote Speaker – Zoe Kent
Proficiency Award Recognition
Accounting through Equine Science
Closing Ceremony
6:30 pm Career Show & Expo Closed – Bricker
6:30 pm Ohio FFA Fashion Place Closed – Bricker
6:15 pm PRE-SESSION
6:30 pm THIRD SESSION
Opening Ceremony
Honorary State FFA Degree Ceremony
National Winners Recognition
Star American FFA Degree Recognition
Star State FFA Degree Recognition
Proficiency Award Recognition
Fiber and/or Oil Crop through Wildlife Management
Keynote Speaker – Kyle Scheele
Closing Ceremony
FRIDAY, MAY 5, 2023
8:00 am Convention Registration Open – Celeste
8:00 am Career Show & Expo Open – Bricker
8:00 am Ohio FFA Fashion Place Open – Bricker
9:00 am Choir Practice – Bricker
9:00 am Band Practice – Bricker
9:15 am PRE-SESSION
9:30 am FOURTH SESSION
Opening Ceremony
Officer Awards
• Secretary’s Award
• Treasurer’s Award
• Reporter’s Award
National FFA Officer Keynote – Ryan Williamson, Western Region Vice President
State CDE Recognition
Agriscience Fair Recognition
Ohio FFA Officers’ Parent Recognition
Closing Ceremony
12:00 pm Friends of the FFA Luncheon – Ohio
1:00 pm Talent Showcase – Celeste
1:00 pm Ohio FFA Center Archives Open – FFA Center
2:00 pm Workshops – Bricker
3:00 pm Workshops – Bricker
4:00 pm Band and Chorus Musical Presentation – Celeste
5:30 pm Career Show & Expo Closed – Bricker
5:30 pm Ohio FFA Fashion Place Closed – Bricker
5:15 pm PRE-SESSION
5:30 pm FIFTH SESSION
Opening Ceremony
Band and Chorus Presentation
Retiring Address – Aubrey Schwartz, Ohio FFA President
2023-24 Ohio FFA Officer Announcement
Conferring of the State FFA Degree Z-A Chapters
Officer Installation
Closing Ceremony