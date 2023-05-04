       
Forest Management and Products Dylan Bambauer, New Bremen FFA

2023 Proficiency Awards (Third Session)

May 4, 2023 2023 Ohio FFA Convention, FFA News Leave a comment

Grain Production Cannon Waters, Ridgewood FFA
Fiber and Oil Crop Production Matthew Gossett, Lynchburg-Clay FFA
Forage Production Annie Deyo, Fairfield Union FFA
Forest Management and Products Dylan Bambauer, New Bremen FFA
Fruit Production Taylor Haines, Fort Frye FFA
Landscape Management Landon Haney, Arcanum-MVCTC FFA
Sheep Production Bailee Amstutz, North Union FFA
Organic Agriculture Hannah McKinniss, Ridgemont FFA
Outdoor Recreation Jocelyn Bednar, Firelands FFA
Nursery Operations Vanessa Trotter, Peebles FFA
Goat Production Lucas Langenkamp, Houston-UVCC FFA
Small Animal Production and Care Proficiency Kaylei McHenry, West Muskingum FFA
Specialty Animal Production Anna Henry, Houston-UVCC FFA
Poultry Production Sam Bolen, South Central FFA
Specialty Crop Production Tessa Haffner, Warren FFA
Swine Production Entrepreneurship Daxx Peters, Claymont FFA
Veterinary Science Mattilyn Griffith, Felicity-Franklin FFA
Vegetable Production Joey Bruns, Anna FFA
Turf Grass Management Garret Mueller, Delphos FFA
Swine Production Placement Kaylee Pieper, West Muskingum FFA

Check Also

Cardington FFA tops Top Strengthening Agriculture Chapters

Cardington FFA was named the top chapter in the state of Ohio in the Strengthening …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Admin Login
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved