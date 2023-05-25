       

A planter that takes cartridges? | 2023 Corn Planting Cab Cam | Mia Grimes, Clark County

May 25, 2023 Crops, Top Headlines, Videos Leave a comment

A new planter technology in Ohio fields is being highlighted in this Cab Cam. Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood joins Mia Grimes of Raven Farms as she plants corn in Clark County with their SIMPAS-equipped planter, one of only two currently in use in Ohio. The unique cartridge system allows them to apply three separate products at once or individually, all on a prescription basis.

The two also talk Mia’s farming background, the farm’s growth in recent years, and the 2023 planting season as Memorial Day weekend arrives.

The 2023 Cab Cam series is sponsored by Precision Agri Services Inc. More at www.precisionagriservices.com.

