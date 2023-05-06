A presidential example to follow…

Share Facebook

By the Ohio Ag Net Staff

It was 40 years ago today (May 6, 2023) that Ohio Ag Net general manager and farm broadcaster Dale Minyo was elected as the Ohio FFA President.

In the decades since then, Dale has tirelessly promoted the national blue and corn gold. Beyond FFA, though, the key leadership role for Dale four decades ago has led to hundreds of thousands of miles traveled, countless county fair visits, an untold number of agricultural events, and steadfast service to Ohio agriculture. Dale’s unwavering dedication to his craft — from (very) early morning radio broadcasts through late night farm banquets — during the last 40 years was certainly shaped by his experiences and leadership development in the FFA.

Plenty has changed with agriculture and FFA in this timeframe, but fresh off the 2023 Ohio FFA Convention, it is clear the passion for agriculture, dedication to service and work ethic remains much the same as it did in Dale’s era in the organization. Hats off to the Ohio FFA members of today and the lessons they can learn from the exemplary example set by past Ohio FFA President Dale Minyo for the last 40 years.