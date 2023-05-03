An Ohio FFA Convention first is one of many for Lillianna Stafford and Circleville-PRCTC FFA

By Morgan Anderson, OCJ FFA reporter

Circleville High School opened its classroom doors for agriculture education and FFA for the first time on Aug. 18, 2022. Despite the prominence of agriculture in the area, Circleville’s graduating class of 2023 will be the first group of students to be members of the Circleville-PRCTC FFA chapter.

As a student who lives in town without a traditional agriculture background, Circleville High School senior Lillianna Stafford said she was hesitant at first to join the new FFA chapter at her school.

“When you hear FFA, it’s ‘Future Farmers of America,’ so I was skeptical,” Stafford said. “When I heard we were getting an FFA chapter, I was like ‘Is this even going to be fun?’ It’s just going to be about farming and I don’t know anything about farming. How is that going to relate to me or be fun for me?”

But Stafford said her love for FFA caught her by surprise.

“It’s nothing like that and I had no idea how awesome it would be,” Stafford said.

From being a chapter FFA officer to starting her own podcast about agriculture, Stafford said she has loved her experiences in FFA, even if it has not been long.

“I’ve only had one year to experience everything, so I’ve done every single opportunity I can,” Stafford said.

Outside of FFA, Stafford sings in the school choir, volunteers through National Honor Society and represents Pickaway County as the fair queen.

“FFA has always taken first priority because I’m trying to cram four years’ worth of experiences into one year,” Stafford said.

Non-traditional agriculture students like Stafford are common for Circleville’s program, said Megan Moorman, Circleville-PRCTC adviser.

“I do have a lot of students who live in town and apartments and they definitely don’t live on farms,” Moorman said. “But then I also have kids who do live on farms.”

Moorman said she has even had students who have never seen a cow before, but regardless of their background, they all share something similar.

“All students are consumers and need to understand where their food comes from,” Moorman said.

Within their first year, the Circleville-PRCTC FFA chapter has done everything from travel to Indianapolis, Indiana, for the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo to organizing an “FFA Community Breakfast,” but the future will only get brighter.

After a historic first year, Stafford, Moorman and the Circleville-PRCTC FFA chapter will recognized on stage at the 96th Ohio FFA Convention & Expo in Columbus, Ohio, on May 5 as a newly chartered FFA chapter, one of many fantastic FFA firsts.