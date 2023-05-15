Better planting weather boosts planting progress

Share Facebook

Farmers took advantage of last week’s midweek sunny spell to make considerable headway in planting, according to the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office. Precipitation limited fieldwork early last week, but several subsequent days of above average temperatures and clear skies facilitated excellent evaporation until a second round of late-week storms. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 1% very short, 5 percent short, 68 percent adequate, and 26% surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on May 14 was 63.0 degrees, 4.0 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.84 inches of precipitation, 0.05 inches above average. There were 3.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 14.

Oat progress reached 85% planted and 65% emerged. Winter wheat advanced to 89% jointed and 11 percent headed. Winter Wheat crop condition was rated 71% good to excellent, up from the previous week. Corn and soybean planting progress pushed forward to 265 and 28% planted, respectively. Emergence for both crops reached 8%. Field activities last week included tillage, planting, cutting of forage crops, and applications of fertilizer, herbicide, and pesticide. Spring and fall fruit tree crops in the northern tier of the State continued to mature in line with expectations, displaying only minor signs of cold weather damage. Reporters in northwestern counties described localized alfalfa weevil activity, prompting farmers to initiate preventative and maintenance treatments to mitigate potential feeding issues. Pasture and range condition was rated 77% good to excellent, down slightly from the previous week.

