Brandt passed away, leaving a legacy of conservation

Ohio agriculture has never before known a global cultural phenomenon quite like David Brandt, of Fairfield County, who passed away at the age of 76 from complications resulting from an automobile accident.
He was known around the world as the face of a meme associated with honest work. In agricultural circles, Brandt will be remembered as a global leader in no-till, cover crops, soil health, nutrient dense crops, and direct marketing. Agriculturalists from around the world visited his Fairfield County farm each year to see his soils first-hand and learn from his many years of experience. He also traveled the world speaking about his farm. Brandt was a Vietnam veteran who returned home to farm in the late 1960s, but soon after his return, Brandt’s father died in a farming accident. He and his wife, Kendra (who passed away in 2020), were forced to sell the farm and start over with very little equipment. No-till was a way to reduce costs. Since then, Brandt’s use of no-till and cover crops has increased soil organic matter and decreased input costs dramatically. He has served as a conservation mentor to many. He farmed and operated Walnut Creek Seeds, with his son, daughter-in-law and grandson.
RIP good man RIP
He truly embraced “It ain’t much, but it’s Honest Work”. He definitely will live on in our memories.
Just saw the news on my favorite meme page pr0 >_
So sad to see another icon go, but he will join all the other legends uo there and stay in our minds.
He will never stop doing honest work and we’ll try to keep his spirit alive
F
Rest in peace, legend.
We will miss you.
His memory will live on forever in the digital space & the hearts of his family & loved ones. RIP, you legend
Agriculture lost a great Paladin. Not all Heros wear capes. Some wear Overalls in Ohio
Thank you for you service Dave. No-Till & Cover Croos 4 Lyfe!
F
End of an era
And, folks can continue his practices of no-till and cover crops, etc. Build on his legacy as a good steward of the soil.
An Ohioan like few others. We are all better off due to him.
Rest easy Dave, you will be missed.