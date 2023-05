Share Facebook

The fourth session of the 95th Ohio FFA Convention highlighted winners of various Career Development Events (CDE).

Ohio Ag Net Student Reporter Allison Kinney had a conversation with the top team and individual in the Farm and AgriBusiness Management CDE.

Ohio Ag Net Student Reporter Aubree Topp caught up with Josie Jennings, a sophomore who won the Advanced Prepared Public Speaking CDE.