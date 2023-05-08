Cool and wet days slow planting progress

Share Facebook

Another week of below-average temperatures and scattered showers inhibited fieldwork, according to the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office. Farmers referenced cool, wet soil as having limited row crop germination and emergence last week. Adequate conditions for evaporation later in the week made field work possible on lighter soils before the arrival of a weekend storm.

Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 2 percent short, 60 percent adequate, and 38 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on May 7 was 50.9 degrees, 4.8 degrees below normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.94 inches of precipitation, 0.03 inches above average. There were 1.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 7.

Oat progress reached 79 percent planted and 49 percent emerged. Winter wheat advanced to 85 percent jointed and 1 percent headed. Winter Wheat crop condition was rated 67 percent good to excellent, up slightly from the previous week. Corn and soybean planting progress inched forward to 11 and 16 percent planted, respectively. Emergence for both crops reached 2 percent.

Field activities last week included tillage, spraying, tile repair, and brush removal. Reporters noted that fall fruit trees in the northern tier of the State were in full bloom. Despite cold temperatures and light frost during the previous week, summer fruit trees sustained little to no damage. Pasture and range condition was rated 79 percent good to excellent, with greening supported by ample moisture over the previous month. Livestock were reported to be in good condition, grazing on pasture.

