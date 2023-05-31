Funeral arrangements for Dave Brandt of Fairfield County

Share Facebook

David Brandt, of Fairfield County, passed away at the age of 76 from complications resulting from an automobile accident.

He was known around the world as the face of a meme associated with honest work. In agricultural circles, Brandt will be remembered as a global leader in no-till, cover crops, soil health, nutrient dense crops, and direct marketing. Agriculturalists from around the world visited his Fairfield County farm each year to see his soils first-hand and learn from his many years of experience. He also traveled the world speaking about his farm. Brandt served as a Marine and was a Vietnam veteran who returned home to farm in the late 1960s, but soon after his return, Brandt’s father died in a farming accident. He and his wife, Kendra (who passed away in 2020), were forced to sell the farm and start over with very little equipment. No-till was a way to reduce costs. Since then, Brandt’s use of no-till and cover crops has increased soil organic matter and decreased input costs dramatically. He has served as a conservation mentor to many. He farmed and operated Walnut Creek Seeds, with his son, daughter-in-law and grandson.

He is survived by his children and their spouses, Jay and Ann Brandt, Amy (Brandt) and Charles Gregory Brock and grandchildren, Christopher, Isaac, Matthew, Therese, Ethan and Sarah. Brandt will long be remembered as a Christian, farmer, meme and the Godfather of Soil Health. Family and friends may visit 11-1:00pm on Friday, June 2, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St. Canal Winchester, OH 43110. A celebration of life for friends, colleagues, farmers and numerous others who knew David will be 1-6:00pm on Saturday, June 3 at David’s home, 6100 Basil Western Rd. Carroll, OH 43112. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to David Brandt Legacy Award/Memorial, C/O NoTill on the Plains, 672 Avenue L, Protection, KS 67127, the Soil Health Academy, 209 South Oak Ridge Drive, Enterprise, AL 36330, St. Judes or Gideons International. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.