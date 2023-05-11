Keeping Preserved Farmland in Ag | 2023 Corn Planting Cab Cam | Patrick Bailey, Union Co.

Share Facebook

Patrick Bailey of Bailey Heritage Farms in Union County welcomed Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood into the tractor cab for this corn planting Cab Cam. Patrick and his family have found relatively good progress this year, able to get seed in the ground mid-April and dodging rains farms in nearby counties have been delayed by.

This Cab Cam takes place on farmland that’s been the subject of a recent court battle. Area development has attempted to encroach on the land, which is enrolled in the Farmland Preservation Program. The Bailey family has so far successfully fought the development push. More in this story: https://ocj.com/2023/04/court-lands-on-the-side-of-preserving-farmland-in-bailey-case/

The 2023 Cab Cam series is sponsored by Precision Agri Services Inc. More at www.precisionagriservices.com.